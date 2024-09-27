Big Brother 26: Was Leah Peters evicted, day 73?

Did tonight mark the official eviction of Leah Peters from Big Brother 26? We certainly expected it entering the night.

After all, Leah found herself in big trouble almost from the moment that she arrived on the block. Chelsie managed to convince Leah to do something that was not even in her self-interest, and she wasn’t able to convince anyone to take out Angela instead. Leah did at least fight hard over the past few days, so this is not an instance of someone just hitting the block and quitting. We give her a lot of credit but really, her big mistake was not targeting Chelsie last week. Had she done that and Makensy still won Head of Household, things could have played out differently. We tend to think that Makensy would have gone after T’kor, Rubina, and Kimo in that situation, so who knows what is going to happen?

The vote to evict Leah was unanimous, and we do think that Leah expected it to a certain degree — but that doesn’t make it any less sad. She cried, but at the same time, she also had one of the biggest ovations of the entire season. She indicated that she was never planned to target Makensy, and she was extremely excited to see Quinn. There was honestly something really endearing about that, as it feels like whatever feelings she has there are pretty legitimate. Who would’ve thought we were here based on some of what happened early on this season?

So while Leah was not the greatest Big Brother player ever, we are at least glad that she played and brought a good bit of content all season. She offered up some humor and really, her biggest mistake was not trusting her own gut.

