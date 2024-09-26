Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Double Eviction preview

Tonight marks the big double eviction in Big Brother 26 — so what can you expect to see throughout? Well, it’s another reminder that actions have consequences.

Take, for starters, the fact that Leah is almost 100% certain to go in the first part of the episode tonight and it is hard to envision any other way that things go down here. She’s probably not getting any votes and Makensy may end up kicking herself for not holding firm and keeping the nominations the same. Nobody listened to her attempts to keep her for the better part of the week, and Leah’s already facing the consequences of choosing to not nominate Chelsie during her own HoH reign during Jankie World.

As for what is going to happen after that … well, Makensy flip-flopping on her target this week has made her an even bigger target for the Double. The reality here is that she probably would have been regardless but if she’d played her HoH differently, she could have had both Angela and Leah in there working to keep her safe. Now, much of the house minus Angela could easily target her. Luckily, she has proven to be a good force to be reckoned with during a lot of the live competitions and she could take this one as well.

The other main target, if Makensy is safe, is Angela. Interestingly, Angela is probably the one person left who will probably target someone surprising like a Chelsie — she has to realize that she is the biggest threat to win the whole game at this point, right? It feels at least like that is a fair argument to make, but so many other people are going to fight for her that it is tough to imagine a scenario where she goes home.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26, including a few other pieces of intel from the live feeds

What do you most want to see over the course of tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







