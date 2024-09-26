Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Makensy digs her own grave

This week in Big Brother 26 has been something truly bizarre at this point in the season. You have Leah fighting for her life, two people playing a legitimately good game, and then several people playing absolutely terribly.

At the top of the playing-badly pyramid right now has to be Makensy, who has managed to put herself in danger just by botching her HoH and flip-flopping on what she wants. First, she did not want to target Leah. Then, she listened to Chelsie and nominated her after the Veto. Then, she decided that she’d rather have Angela out and tried to push hard for that to happen. It went nowhere, and it is abundantly clear at this point that Leah does not have any votes. Nobody trusts her, and they also think that she’s a way bigger threat at this point than Angela.

Based on the conversation we heard tonight with Cam and Chelsie, he’s indicated to her that depending on certain scenarios moving forward, he’s fine with Makensy going next. Now, this could be him trying to cover his tracks, but we don’t think so. Cam is smart and probably does not want someone at the end who can win their way to final two.

Now, it seems like Cam’s final four may be himself, Chelsie, Rubina, and Kimo. We’re sticking with our conspiracy here that he’s going to want to cut Chelsie here or final three since Rubina and Kimo are easy to beat at the end. They have played terribly this week mostly in that they’ve nothing. They are lovely people but they have no authority over their own games.

Did Makensy’s flip-flopping hurt her future in the game?

Yes, but it’s also important to note that she probably would have been targeted soon anyway. She’s too much of a threat not to.

