Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Leah’s false hope (day 73)

As we dive deeper into the afternoon of day 73 within the Big Brother 26 house, let’s just say that the campaigns are underway. As for whether or not anything is actually going to come of them, almost certainly not.

Let’s start here with the fact that there are delusions aplenty all over the house at this point. Makensy seems to think there’s a chance Chelsie could keep her — which, in reality, is not the case. She told Leah that there’s hope, and it may be smart for Chelsie to continue this charade for a while. It keeps Leah from being as proactive when it comes to reaching out to Kimo and Rubina; if she started to push to them earlier, it could give her more of a chance to create something.

One more thing worth noting here at the moment: Leah has caught that Chelsie has mentioned Angela in future plans as though she’s staying next week. She isn’t sure if it was a mistake, and this is where we advise Leah to listen to your gut. Not doing this is what has gotten her in trouble in this game in the past. Think Jankie Week.

At the time of this writing, meanwhile, Makensy is in the process of pushing Cam to consider keeping Leah, and he’s making it abundantly clear (without directly saying it) that it is not going to happen. She’s tried to indicate there are reasons to keep her, and he has offered pushback on almost every point.

Before we go, here is where we present, once again, our big-brained theory that Cam is far more of a threat than anyone realizes. He recognizes that he’s a physical threat and made his target super-small as a result. He can actually use Chelsie as a shield, and we would not be shocked at all if he cuts her at final three similar to what Steve did to Vanessa.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother right now, including live-feed updates from earlier

Do you think these campaigns in Big Brother 26 this week could lead to any changes?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







