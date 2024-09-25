Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Is Leah’s fate further sealed?

Welcome to day 73 in the Big Brother 26 house! In less than 24 hours, the latest Double Eviction is going to be here — and of course, we anticipate a lot of drama beforehand.

Today is going to be a pretty darn pivotal one for Leah, and for one simple reason: Based on where things stand at present, 100% she is heading off to jury. Chelsie has now included Angela multiple times in her plans beyond this eviction, which is further confirmation that she is not changing her mind. We know that Makensy has tried to vouch for Leah since their talks on Monday night, but it is effectively not going anywhere. If she wanted to save her friend, she shouldn’t have used the Veto in the first place.

Ultimately, the question that Leah has to wonder about at this point is simple: Can she flip the entire game on its head? Is that possible. The only move that she may have right now is going to Kimo and Rubina and making it clear that Chelsie is running the game and if they don’t take her out, she wins. Keeping her around is keeping someone who will be 100% loyal to her and going after the target — and she has to somehow convince Makensy to then break a tie. Cam isn’t going to split from Chelsie at this point.

Is any of this possible? Probably not, and that is why Leah’s fate is sealed in the game. There is no real reason at this point for Rubina and Kimo to side with them given that Chelsie will probably throw Leah under the bus. Kimo and Rubina really do just have to realize that Chelsie already has Cam and Makensy as numbers and she’s close to them — why would she take him to the final three when they would bring each other to the end?

As for what else happened last night, there were lengthy discussions about bedroom prowess for certain houseguests … and we shudder to go further.

