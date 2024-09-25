Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Makensy ‘fights’ for Leah

It took a little while, but tonight in the Big Brother 26 house, we finally had a little campaigning. Is it going to move the needle in any way? For now, we tend to think the simplest answer is no.

After all, Makensy may be very-much in the running for one of the worst late-game HoH reigns of all time. Sure, there have been other terrible ones over the years — think along the lines of Frenchie, Devin, or even Quinn’s from earlier this season — but at least those happened earlier than final seven. We’re at a point where “MJ,” as she’s often called in the game, should know better. She nominated Leah as a replacement nominee when she didn’t have to use her Veto at all, and this is after already previously nominating Angela. She could have kept two people who would have fought for her and instead, whoever stays will be angry.

Also, earlier tonight Makensy tried to rally to Chelsie that maybe they should keep Leah, thanks largely to the conversations we wrote about yesterday where Leah was able to convince her that she had her back. (Somehow, the two did manage to conjure up that Kimo and Rubina were somehow at fault.) Even though Makensy had told Chelsie previously that Leah would be coming for her, she’s now trying to backpedal and say the obvious. It isn’t going to work, as MJ has no power and a Double Eviction is coming.

We should also go ahead and point out here that anything Chelsie says to Makensy during these discussions can no longer be trusted; after even entertaining the thought of keeping Leah, we don’t think Chelsie trusts here anymore. She could easily either take her out / have someone else take her out in the Double and then move on. Sure, Angela’s still there, but she somehow always manages to survive.

It is partially hilarious that people are complaining in the house that Angela will find a way to survive yet again — even though they are the ones actively making that happen. They have to find the person responsible!

