Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The Summit situation

We’re going to be honest — the only thing we may be getting out of Big Brother 26 live feeds today is unintentional comedy.

After all, it seems as though Leah is still getting evicted on Thursday night. She has had some conversations and so has Angela, but the only person who seems to be swayed at all is Makensy, who can’t actually vote unless it is a tie.

So rather than talk about a lack of new campaigning today, let’s just update you on what may be one of the sillier things that we’ve seen on the feeds in a while — the houseguests getting a lengthy preview for The Summit, CBS’ new reality show. We don’t exactly love product placement, but this was actually pretty smart to let people watch the houseguests as they caught the lengthy sneak peek. It had a little bit of a YouTube reaction video effect, and watching Angela cry for no apparent reason was both hilarious and strange. Some of it may just be due to the fact that they haven’t had any TV for a long time and it was a rare chance to let their guard down.

Now, we also did learn from discussions after that apparently, Kenney may have been close to being on this show as opposed to Big Brother. This does happen a lot of the time with CBS shows, so we cannot say that we’re altogether shocked by it.

Will the pitches start again later?

Maybe. It feels like Leah’s focus right now is to convince Cam and Chelsie to keep her, and then use her to go after Kimo and Rubina. Angela, meanwhile, is a little more chaotic. As we’ve said, we don’t think that this is going to work … but we still give her a lot of applause for trying.

