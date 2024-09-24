Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Kimo and unintentional comedy

As we dive into day 72 of Big Brother 26, is there potential for at least some somewhat interesting discussion? Well, if nothing else, we tend to think that it is going to be rather different from yesterday.

For the most part, though, today has been sleepy — as in, the fact that a lot of the houseguests have been sleeping. Because a lot of chaos involving Leah, Makensy, and Chelsie played out late, everyone is catching some Z’s now. Coming out of it, it definitely feels like Makensy could be more willing to keep Leah — and hilariously, cite the entire difference of opinion between her and Chelsie as some big misunderstanding. The problem there is that Chelsie certainly doesn’t feel that way and Makensy can’t vote; Chelsie exhibited further in her talks overnight with the two women that she is leagues ahead in terms of clocking strategic moves and prior conversations. Leah may know this, but she can’t do anything about it.

In the end, all of this furthers along some of the hilarious narratives going on right now that Kimo and/or Rubina are some sort of masterminds pitting people against each other. It seemed as though Chelsie even got roped into the idea of this at various points heading into the morning, even though all Kimo has really done since the Cedric blindside is figure out new games to play in the house. He’s not doing anything. Yet, it feels like Cam is actually enabling Chelsie’s potential paranoia post-chats with Leah and Makensy. He knows that Rubina and Kimo are numbers for her more than him, and he’s okay having some of those chipped away.

Here is where we’ll go ahead and dish out a hot take: Cam could cut Chelsie in the end. We do think that he’s more aware and calculated than he often lets on, and if he knows that Chelsie could beat him, he could make the move right at the end of the game.

