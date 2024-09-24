Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The Leah, Makensy confrontation

As we wrap up day 70 in the Big Brother 26, we 100% got what we were hoping for — a showdown that was messy and thoroughly entertaining.

After all, for most of the past hour, Leah and Makensy had a long conversation about what happened with the Veto and the latter nominating the former. Leah was not happy, and basically Makensy tried to deflect the blame in every way possible. She tried to indicate that she was told many things by other people and felt pressure; meanwhile, Leah could barely hide her annoyance, indicating that Makensy put up someone who was never coming after her.

There was a lot of blame to pass around; while Makensy did mention Chelsie’s name a little bit, she also threw Rubina under the bus hard and seemed to get Leah steered in that direction. Or, at the very least, Leah picked up on that and realized that blaming Rubina may be her best chance for the week. Makensy could try to influence Chelsie and Cam to do what she wants, which is 100% not going to happen even if she changed her mind.

Leah at least made some decent points in the conversation, which for some reason went all the way back to the Matt eviction before taking various detours along the way. We do think that she at least made Makensy realize that when Matt left they were all they really had.

The aftermath of this

Well, Makensy brought in Chelsie so everyone could hash out this problem together. Hilariously, The HoH seemed to think that there was all some elaborate misunderstanding here that caused Leah to go up on the block — it’s either that or she is trying to do some theater to still have Leah’s jury vote at the end. Chelsie clearly had no interest in talking about Leah’s case or what happened to land her where she is. She’s also not going to take the bait of blaming Kimo and Rubina, who basically have been in singalong mode all week.

If anything, Makensy getting so involved in this mess is going to make her Chelsie’s next target after all of this plays out.

