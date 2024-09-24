Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Julie gives an ominous warning

Even though the Veto Ceremony already happened earlier today in the Big Brother 26 house, the producers aren’t done stirring the pot. After all, Julie arrived in the house late Monday afternoon with a message — but what does it mean?

Well, we should note that this message on paper was pretty simple, as it was noted that everyone was “in danger.” Why? Having Julie turn up? Why not Ainsley? We’ve already seen that the show’s AI has returned to the house hellbent on some sort of revenge and/or world domination. Also, Ainsley killed Jankie! Someone at production is having a field day creating this bizarre dystopian drama to go along with the game that is actually happening.

It is easy to assume that this warning is actually just a precursor for what is coming with the Double Eviction on Thursday night. However, remember that there is a 90-minute episode on Wednesday and there has to be something done to fill that extra time. It may be a silly twist or just a way to prepare for the next Head of Household Competition.

Could a significant shake-up happen, such as a way for Leah or Angela to fight their way off the block for now? We’re not willing to go that far at the moment, mostly just because late-game twists of that variety are pretty darn rare. Leah’s been emotional ever since she was nominated by Makensy, who used her Veto on Kimo. However, at the same time she’s been perfectly rational in understanding that she screwed up mightily last week targeting the wrong trio. She’s now having to pay the price for it. The fact that it doesn’t make a lot of sense for Makensy to nominate her should show further that a lot of this was really the handiwork of Chelsie more so than the HoH, who has already claimed that she really wanted to stand up and make her own decision. (Sure.)

