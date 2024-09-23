Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 10 Veto Ceremony results

The Veto Ceremony has transpired within the Big Brother 26 house — so where do things stand at this point?

Well, we do tend to think that it can be summarized as such: Chelsie once again got everything that she wanted. Makensy removed Kimo from the block with her Veto and after that, we saw Leah go up in his place. She made a move mostly because she was told to make it, and not because it actually benefits her game. Based on all the evidence we’ve seen so far, it clearly doesn’t. She eliminates a target and makes herself a bigger one along the way.

So how is Leah taking it? Well, rather than being angry in the time we saw her at anyone else, she was more angry with herself. She knew in her gut that it was better to take the shot at Chelsie last week and she didn’t do it. Instead, she’s now in this position where she feels like Chelsie is largely responsible for her own demise and personally, it feels like she is dead woman walking now.

If there is any argument she can make here, it is that Chelsie is going to win unless someone takes her out, and she can be the person that does it. Unfortunately, Rubina simply wants revenge over T’kor and Cam and Chelsie certainly will not keep her. She has no real way of moving forward in this game.

The irony here is that it’s rather easy to imagine that Makensy follows her right out the door in the Double Eviction. If Kimo or Rubina win, 100% they take that shot. Angela is probably the only person who could take out Chelsie and if she doesn’t, it is hard to imagine a situation where she does worse than the final four.

