Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Leah & Makensy’s talk

One of the things we were eager to see tonight in the Big Brother 26 tonight was a conversation between Leah and Makensy. Would Leah actually do something to actually help her game? That is something that we’ve been wondering, but unfortunately, Leah has also been on the dark for a while.

Well, some of that changed tonight. In between a movie screening that took some players away, Leah became a part of a classic Big Brother situation where she saw Kimo, Rubina, and Chelsie talking, only to see their behavior change radically when she turned up. She started to sense that something was amiss, without even knowing that Chelsie had swayed Makensy to potentially nominate her as a replacement nominee with her Veto.

So what did Leah do tonight? Well, Makensy made this claim that Chelsie didn’t know where she stood and she was understandably upset about that. Why? She didn’t nominate her and that should be proof enough! Leah pointed out that Chelsie had this habit of saying different things and different people and paying both sides. In particular, she noted that she was also close to Kimo and Rubina. Leah continued to try and defend Angela, saying that getting her out was not good for their game as well.

In the end, though, Leah made it clear that she didn’t want to tell Makensy what to do with her Veto. That was probably smart, since it felt like Makensy may have been fishing for her to name a specific name as a possible replacement nominee. We do worry that the entire conversation will be parroted back to Chelsie, even though Leah didn’t say anything that was fundamentally false. Chelsie has been playing both sides and has a lot of numbers. Keeping Leah is probably good in that she could be a target over Makensy potentially. Will anything matter? Probably not.

