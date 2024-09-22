Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Makensy preps her ‘big move’

The longer that day 69 goes in Big Brother 26, the more it seems like Makensy is willing to make a move not in her own self-interest. Also, the more it seems like Leah made a big mistake targeting the players that she did last week.

What does all of this amount to? Well, it’s rather simple here: Chelsie running circles around anyone. She is putting together a great case right now to be one of the better winners of the modern era if she can finish the job. She hasn’t been on the right side of every vote, but she’s prove herself to be extremely adaptable. That’s something that is an extremely important to be a bigger player within this game.

Now, this afternoon we did see Makensy check in with Rubina about possibly nominating Leah this week and using the Veto on Kimo. She hasn’t decided for sure, but she is trying to gather reassurances that if this happens, Angela will be next. Now, what Makensy is not aware of right now is the simple fact that if she does this, she is instantly the biggest and easiest target to go after moving forward.

What we have not seen yet this afternoon is arguably what is the most important: Any conversations involving the HoH and Angela / Leah. One thing we know about Makensy is that she can be easily convinced with the right argument, and both Angela and Leah are far too comfortable right now. This brings us back to Leah’s big mistake not targeting Chelsie when she had the chance, knowing that she was a threat. At the time she went after the trio, it made some sense; however, it also showed further the problem with playing safe close to the end of the season. Without Chelsie in her ear, who knows what Makensy would do this week?

