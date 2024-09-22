Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: A Leah blindside coming?

We are now into the afternoon of day 69 in Big Brother 26, and we have reached what we considered to be inevitable: A pitch to blindside Leah.

Ever since Makensy won Head of Household late Thursday, we saw Chelsie do her best to push her in the direction of taking her out. However, Makensy frequently relented, saying that she’d lose a jury vote and this is not a move she wanted to make. Leah and her have had a frenemy relationship at times throughout the game, but Leah certainly does not imagine that she would be thrown on the block by her.

Today, both Chelsie and Cam mustered what we would consider to be a full-court press on the subject, laying out arguments of how this move would earn Makensy a lot of respect. Of course, we tend to think that this is a straight-up lie all things considered. Instead, it will look like Makensy was weaponized to take out a pseudo-ally by Chelsie, the game’s best player by a mile. If she convinces her to make this move, you can almost write her an instant ticket to at least the final three. The only person who would even consider nominating her would be Angela, who has won some competitions but could be the next person taken out in certain situations.

For now, it seems like Makensy is at least considering making the move, but nothing is assured.

From the outside looking in, what Makensy really needs to do is realize who is actually running the game … but she’s not going to do that. She’s too much under the spell of Chelsie at this point. Leah just needs to do something today to reassure Makensy that she will have her back moving forward, and of course hope that is enough to buy her a little more time. Leah is also a pretty good shield for Makensy in a way that Angela may not be moving forward.

