Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Will Makensy use her Veto?

Today marks the beginning of day 69 within the Big Brother 26, so what exactly are we going to see? Well, in theory, today is about pitches. Of course, it remains to be seen if some of these people actually take advantage of this and try to make something happen.

For now, here is what we can say: In theory, it makes all the sense in the world for Makensy to use her Veto and take out Chelsie, who is by far the biggest threat left. It’s just not going to happen. There is no evidence she is thinking about it, and also no evidence she is using the Veto at all. There were no serious talks about it last night. Cam and Chelsie did talk about trying to get the HoH to go after Leah, but Chelsie already indicated that there’s no clear way to make that happen.

The fact that these two had a conversation about this should be another clear signal that despite all of their tension, Cam and Chelsie still have a super-clear game relationship. (Cam, overnight, did admit to the cameras that he doesn’t have those feelings for Chelsie, and he’s aware that she does for him.) He is probably Chelsie’s true final two because honestly, he is pretty beatable at the end of the game since he doesn’t have much of his own resume. (We actually do think he’s more self-aware than some other players, but is afraid to do too much since he’s an obvious physical threat.)

Chelsie and Cam overnight did go back and forth on when to try and get Makensy out, as they realize she is such a competition threat. We honestly think that she’s got a great chance to win the Veto during the Double Eviction, as she’s shown time and time again that she excels under pressure during the live shows.

For the record, there remains no real debate as to who to take out this week; Angela is the target, and while she’s been able to survive so many times, her nine lives may be up.

