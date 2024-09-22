Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 10 Veto aftermath

Earlier today the Power of Veto Competition took place within the Big Brother 26 house — what’s happening in the game now?

For those unaware, here’s a quick refresher to start things off — Makensy is Head of Household, and she already nominated a combination of Angela and Kimo. From there, she won the Veto earlier today! She is easily the biggest comp threat of anyone remaining, but is that going to make her a target of some other people? That is a huge question for now.

The only question you really have to think of today is whether or not she is actually going to use that Veto to make a bigger move. As of tonight, there is no evidence of that. Granted, a part of the problem is that nobody has even pitched anything yet. Kimo and Rubina seem too interesting in having singalongs to do anything else, and Angela is doing her typical thing where she sits back, listens, and ponders over some sort of move.

Sure, Angela is overly paranoid a lot of the time, but she is also smart enough to realize that neither Kimo nor Rubina seem altogether concerned or worried right now. We do tend to think that she’ll figure some sort of pitch out — if she can make something up about Chelsie targeting Makensy soon, that could be a decent ploy. After all, Chelsie is going to want her out before too long because of her competition wins, and she’s already annoyed that Makensy chose Cam as one of the people to go attend the movie and not her. (For context, she picked Cam, Rubina, and Kimo because none of them have won Head of Household.)

The real question this week is if Makensy realizes how much of a threat she’s becoming and if so, if she realizes that she cannot play it safe.

