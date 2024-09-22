Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 10?

Who won the week 10 Power of Veto within the Big Brother 26 house today? As is the case for the rest of them all season, the stakes were high!

Before we go further here, though, let’s set the table for a moment. Head of Household Makensy nominated Angela and Kimo for eviction, with the former serving as her target. Everyone other than Rubina was drawn to compete today, which meant that there was a chance that Leah won it and removed Angela from the block. Rubina would be the replacement nominee seemingly if one of the two choices comes off the block no matter what; while Makensy realizes that Leah is a target of some people, she doesn’t want to be the one to take that shot personally.

So, what did we see transpire with the competition today? Well, we should note first that the feeds were down for a long time, which is a signal for a potential timed competition. When they returned, it was revealed that Makensy had won — which absolutely does amplify her target further. (Apparently, the players also got to watch a movie, for those curious.) While she has no real super-loyal allies, she could also easily comp out for most of the rest of the season if she gets lucky with the right comps.

On paper, it feels like this is the first time all season that the Veto is not going to be used. It would take a pretty Herculean effort by someone to get Makensy to change her mind, and if you’re someone like Leah, do you want to risk pushing too hard to get yourself in trouble? The only real move could be Angela herself managing to somehow convince the HoH that Chelsie wins if she is at the end of the game and she’s playing her, but the chances of that feel pretty slim to none at this point.

