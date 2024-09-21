Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 10 Veto players

The week 10 Power of Veto Competition will be coming up later today in Big Brother 26 — want to know who’s taking part?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that Head of Household Makensy nominated Angela and Kimo last night, with the objective being to target Angela this week if the opportunity allows. For her, the worst-case scenario is that Leah gets drawn to play, and ends up taking Angela down as a result. This forces her to have to nominate someone like Rubina, which would probably lead to Kimo’s eviction. Of course, it is also possible that Rubina gets drawn and takes down Kimo — which may force Leah on the block, even if Makensy does not want to do that.

Because of where we are in the game right now, everyone with the exception of one player is going to be taking part in the competition today. That person not competing is Rubina, who will be hosting. That means that Kimo has to win for himself if he wants to be safe, unless there is some sort of crazy plan that unfolds.

So what will the competition be today? A lot of consensus online seems to suggest that it could be the return of tiny Veto, but that doesn’t necessarily feel like the sort of competition that we 100% get every single season. It would make sense only because it is a pretty equitable comp that anyone could win if they have the patience in order to pull it off. We tend to think that BB Comics will probably be the final five Veto, as it has not been hyped up at all and that’s something that tends to be announced in advance.

For drama purposes, the best outcome today is Leah winning — Angela sticking around as long as possible now is frankly funny, and if you are rooting for the best player in Chelsie, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where she gets nominated anyway.

Related – Is Angela going to blow up within the Big Brother 26 house today?

Who do you want to see win the Veto today in Big Brother 26?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







