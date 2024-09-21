Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Will Angela blow up? (day 67)

If there is one way we would describe the end of day 67 in the Big Brother 26 house, it is the calm before the storm. After all, we’ve seen the aftermath of the nomination ceremony and now, Angela has been left to ruminate when it comes to being on the block.

Is Angela ridiculously paranoid and quick-tempered? Sure, but she’s also smart enough to know that Kimo has been a super-pawn almost all season. If you are on the block versus him, it is a major cause for concern. She asked Leah earlier tonight if she is actually in trouble, and Leah doesn’t seem to think so. This is what Leah has been told because Makensy is lying to her about it. She wants Angela out this week, especially since is the most that allows her to leave with the least blood on her hands. It’s a great move to survive the double eviction, but we’re not convinced it is one that actually helps her win unless she goes on a competition run and takes someone easier to beat.

Now, since that conversation with Leah we’ve seen Angela sit by herself, cry, and also try and manifest winning the competition. Knowing her, she’s also planning her next crazy flourish if she thinks she is actually heading out the door. Unfortunately, we’re not sure how many more moves she has. If we were Angela, the only thing that we could do is try and stress how great and insulated a player Chelsie is and paint a target on her as someone who can win — even if she has to put herself down in the process.

For the time being, though, Angela has to hold that in. If she says too much too early, there’s a good chance that her game is cooked altogether. She still wants Leah to at least use the Veto on her if she wins.

