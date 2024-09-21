Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 10 nominations

The week 10 nominations have now come and gone within Big Brother 26 — has everything gone according to plan?

Before we do any complaining here, let’s just remember that for close to two months, this was one of the most entertaining seasons in years. We’d easily put it close to season 17, which is to us the best of the past decade. Yet, with almost every version of the show there are going to be lulls, and perhaps similarly to season 20, we may be setting up now for a little less exciting of an endgame. Makensy is in power, and her primary directive seems to be “do whatever makes Chelsie happy.”

With this, Makensy has nominated Kimo and Angela, with the latter serving as her target. Sure, Chelsie would technically prefer Leah on the block, but you better believe she will push for that in the event one of the nominees takes themselves down. Both the nominees knew of their fate a good while ago and honestly, we thought Angela would freak out about it more. We just think she was genuinely shocked about this one since she assumed that her and Makensy were pretty close at this point. After all Makensy saved her from the block not that long ago! (Yet, that was only because it benefited her game then, not because she’s forgotten about everything from week one.)

Zingbot came and went earlier today, and there’s a chance that some of what they said (especially when it comes to Angela having no shot to win) could linger in some players’ minds. Yet, at the same time we rather doubt that. These are people mostly set in their ways about the direction of the game. Leah and Angela are in the most vulnerable position. Beyond that, you have Rubina, Kimo, and Makensy largely playing for Chelsie — we do think Cam is a little more independent, but he’s not really in a spot where he can do anything.

