Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: All of Zingbot’s zings

Today Zingbot made an appearance in the Big Brother 26 house, which is certainly unexpected in a way. Isn’t this typically tied more to the Veto? There may be something more with this, but we will have to wait and see.

For now, the most important thing to remember here is that for a lot of the players, a visit from the famous Bot is a significant rite of passage. The same goes for most of BB Twitter complaining that the zings aren’t funny enough even though they haven’t actually heard them. Writing these we imagine is harder than you’d think given that you can’t give away too much, and you also have to appeal to casual viewers more so than diehard fans.

So, what do we know right now? Here is a little bit of info, with a reminder that these are not going to be anywhere near as funny written out as they would be on the show. We also don’t have them verbatim.

Cam – It’s about him being useless and having no thoughts or substance.

Leah – Obviously, there’s a chubby-chaser joke thrown in there. (Ironically, not all of the house has known about this until recently.

Angela – That she can’t win the game. This is the one we hope has more substance since there is SO much material here.

Makensy – Per Zingbot, she has dirty feet.

Chelsie – There’s something Cam-related in here, which goes along with that edit she got on last night’s show.

Rubina – There may be something in here about both her height and relationship with Tucker, as he was brought up again.

Kimo – Basically, that he’s a mattress. He is bummed that he isn’t getting a lot of screen time, but he needs to play harder for that to happen!

If you missed it earlier, Makensy is Head of Household and she plans to nominate Angela and Kimo. We do wonder (conspiracy theory here) if Zingbot saying Angela can’t win is a way to persuade Makensy to keep her around — after all, she’s the biggest personality the show has.

