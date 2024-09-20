Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Makensy’s mistake? (day 67)

As we kick off day 67 within Big Brother 26, of course we are pretty darn curious as to what Makensy is going to do — and if she will end up changing her mind about anything at all.

The biggest takeaway we have already from overnight / this morning is that T’kor leaving has not hurt Chelsie’s game at all. As a matter of fact, she may be in an even better position than she’s been in all season. Makensy is basically her puppet this week based on what we’ve seen — not only is she targeting someone in Angela who Chelsie wants out, but she’s also going back and telling her a lot of the things Leah has said. Makensy has noted that she won’t nominate Leah this week but if Angela wins the Veto, you better believe that she will push for her as a replacement. Kimo and Rubina also seem to be getting closer to Chelsie now that T’kor is gone, mostly because T’kor trusts her.

In a way, it is so impressive how everyone things that Chelsie believes in them and wants them to go far; Leah and Angela are really the only people on the outside of that.

Makensy has already told Angela that she will be going up, and Kimo knows that he is the pawn. She is letting Leah believe that Kimo is the target so that there isn’t a lot of drama, and she’s willing to even break a tie to send Angela out. She’s made this clear to Chelsie and Cam, who are more her allies than anyone right now.

Is targeting Angela a huge mistake?

Well, it’s complicated. We know that it makes sense on the outside for her to go after Chelsie, but it doesn’t really within the game. To us, Makensy probably should have just made an easy move and split up Kimo and Rubina. After all, she wouldn’t be a target for almost anyone at the final six if she did that, and she would maintain the most flexibility for later on.

