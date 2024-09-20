Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who is the new HoH targeting? (day 66)

Following tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, it makes sense that you want to know so much more about what the HoH has planned. How could you not?

Well, the first thing to note is that Makensy has won the power for the first time, which adds another big thing to her resume. She has an opportunity to make another bold move now that cements her as a real power player … but is she going to do that? Probably not.

Based on what she has already indicated on the feeds tonight, she plans on nominating Kimo and Angela and based on what she told Chelsie, she wants Angela out. Leah has already tried to advocate for Angela, but we don’t think that it’s working. Sure, we saw her work with Angela at a certain point, but that was circumstantial. Makensy has wanted her gone ever since the first week and this is a chance to finally get some measure of revenge for that.

Still, it feels like this is a personal move and not one that really helps her; after all, Angela is not coming after her. The best move for Makensy would actually be to either just split up Kimo and Rubina entirely (given that she is not in their long-term plans at this point), or just get rid of the biggest threat in the whole game in Chelsie. Sure, that could make Cam upset, but where else would he go at this point? He could be a duo with her or #3 with some other player. This just feels like a fairly safe / unexpected choice.

Then again, maybe getting rid of Angela is a move given how many times she has been saved with a Veto. She’s also won two Head of Households and a Veto, and she has a rather crazy case to win if she does manage to make it to the end.

