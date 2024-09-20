Big Brother 26 – Zingbot return, double eviction date confirmed

For those curious about some of the big events ahead in Big Brother 26, we got them at the end of tonight. Zingbot is back!

Julie Chen Moonves has officially confirmed that the iconic robot is going to be returning at some point on Sunday, which is a little odd — yet, it is probably going to be used as some sort of cliffhanger moving into the Wednesday episode. This is where you are going to have a 90-minute installment, which is going to be airing following Survivor 47. We’re sure the editors will love having this extra time to mess around a little bit more.

Following all of this, on Thursday night you are going to have a chance to see a Double Eviction, which means that we’ll be down to just five episodes at the end of next week. The finale is set for October 13, just in case you needed a timeline for what’s coming over the remainder of this season.

So who is the favorite right now to win? We’d argue that Cam is probably in the best spot, but he doesn’t have the best resume. Chelsie is the player most likely to win if she makes it to the final two, and we’d say that Leah is probably in second place. The funniest outcome for the season here is easily Angela, mostly because she has been so chaotic. Yet, she also has won three competitions this season and has also played more ruthlessly than just about anyone.

The one thing we’re sad about with Zingbot

Why is it so late in the season? We’re pretty bummed that people like Joseph and Quinn, who are hue fans of the show, did not get a chance to be zinged within the game.

