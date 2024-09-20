Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 10?

As we prepare for the next Head of Household within Big Brother 26, one thing feels clear: We are in the endgame now. There are only a few weeks left to go this season and with seven houseguests remaining, there are few places to hide.

The good news for the remaining players at this point is pretty simple, as Jankie World is now shutting down and with that, everyone will be able to enjoy the comforts of inside the house again. The bad news is that the stress of the game remains! Rubin and Kimo, ironically, probably do not need to win this competition to be around, as their threat level this season was really more about them being a part of an unbreakable trio. The people in most need of the victory at this point are probably Angela and Chelsie, who could be targeted depending on the situation that is presented in the game. Leah is a huge target now, but she is not eligible to compete.

We knew coming into tonight that at least part of the HoH competition was going to be in the episode, which is appreciated given that we have not had a whole lot of that this season.

Comp Details: As per the start of the episode tonight, the players have been tasked with trying to assemble a candy tower that they have an hour to try and put together. They hit their button when they think they’ve made the best possible tower; the person with the largest number of candies when they hit the button after that hour wins.

We saw a few minutes of the competition in the episode; however, we had to wait for the results.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on the Big Brother 26 eviction tonight

Who did you want to see win the next Head of Household in the Big Brother 26 house?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







