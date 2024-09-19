Big Brother 26: Was T’kor Clottey or Rubina Bernabe evicted?

There is no reason to dance around it — entering tonight’s Big Brother 26 eviction show, we absolutely expected T’kor Clottey to be evicted.

Was there a lot of debate about it throughout the week? Absolutely, but the decision to evict her seemingly came down to an ongoing discussion all season. Typically when big threats go on the block and are vulnerable, they go home or to jury. We saw this back with Tucker, and then also with Joseph and then Quinn. These three were all pretty significant threats and virtue of that, it was the right move to take them all out of the game.

T’kor has excelled all season as a smart social player who has endeared herself well to almost everyone in the house. Was she perhaps a little too inflexible at times? Sure, and that may be one of the reasons for her undoing. Another part was just not winning competitions at the right time, as she had a chance both in the Head of Household and Veto this week.

Given what we’ve come to know about her all season, we 100% expected her to go out with her head held high and with a lot of class — but who knows? There’s also a chance she could win people over at the last minute.

Did she actually leave the game this week?

Well, the speeches were pretty emotional, and both of them did a good job without throwing each other under the bus. In the end, T’kor was sent out of the game tonight, with Kimo serving as the only vote to keep her. Chelsie fell in line, likely to ensure that she was not on the outside of the numbers — especially in the event that Rubina was the next Head of Household.

