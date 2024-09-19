Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Is T’kor’s eviction fate sealed?

We are just a mere matter of hours away from tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode airing — can we be assured of what is going to happen?

As we noted this morning, it did feel like a lot of signs were pointing in the direction of T’kor being evicted over Rubina. Now, it seems close to confirmed. In the past hour, Chelsie noted to Kimo that she did not want to tell her of her fate at this point, mostly so that she is not in her head about it all day. We don’t think that they will necessarily blindside her, but they could think that there is more value in informing her about the truth right before the eviction.

Chelsie also did indicate to Kimo that Leah needs to be targeted soon, so we tend to think that she is going to just replace T’kor with him on her pecking order of possible allies. We’ve seen already that Kimo is a fairly controllable player and at this point, Chelsie needs some of those. The hilarity in this is that she just nominated him for eviction not that long ago — will he really bite on this?

Ultimately, we expect that if T’kor is going to leave the game tonight, it will be unanimous or close to it. While Chelsie or Kimo could throw her a pity vote, wouldn’t it be blatantly transparent that they are doing this just to get support in jury? Is that something that really adds value to their position in the game? These are at least the things that we’d be thinking about if we were them.

We should note that the backyard has been configured for an eviction; with that, they likely will not go inside until after it is done.

