Agatha All Along episode 4: Is Sharon really dead?

As we prepare to see Agatha All Along episode 4 on FX, it makes a ton of sense to wonder about a lot of different questions.

Take, for starters, just how much we are going to see insofar as craziness during the next trial. The one in episode 3 was not only insane, but it also seemed to claim the life of one important character in Sharon. Is Debra Jo Rupp really gone from the show already? Given that she’s a series regular on That 90’s Show, we obviously wondered how much she was going to be available to do this show. Beyond just that, we tend to think that this is the sort of series that is going to want to deliver a few twists here and there. Why wouldn’t they? It is definitely not out of question that a comic-book show like this would find a creative way to bring someone back from the dead.

The only thing that feels clear entering Agatha All Along episode 4 is that another trial feels imminent. Meanwhile, Rupp had an interesting comment to TVLine when she learned the critics had only seen the first four episodes:

“So, you need to watch more. But yes, I’m very pleased with Sharon’s arc.”

Does that mean that more is coming? It at least feels possible. We’d also be happy for it, but beyond just her future, remember that Agatha Harkness has a lot to figure out separate from that. Remember that we’ve got questions about her powers, or about the true identity of Teen. We don’t think that the producers are going to give us answers right away; instead, there are just going to be a lot of teases spread out. Let’s just hope that you’ve got the patience to see how things play out.

