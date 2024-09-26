Agatha All Along episode 3: About that Mephisto mention…

Agatha All Along episode 3 has now come and gone at Disney+ — so, what did we learn thanks to the witches’ road?

Well, we know that the show is still holding close to the vest some of its biggest questions, with a lot of them tied to a character like Teen. Who are they, really? Jennifer suggests that he could be an agent of Mephisto, something that Teen can neither confirm nor deny for a pretty specific reason. After all, he himself knows very little about his true identity!

So what are we meant to take away at this point from the Mephisto mention? Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jac Schaeffer is not promising that the notable Marvel character will turn up; however, the name was dropped for a reason:

“With these shows, so often there is something that is at once a joke and a wink and a nod, and actually has something legitimate underneath it … As we all know, Mephisto is a character who’s very wrapped into Agatha’s storyline. I mean, people have to watch, but we’re always playing with the audience in that way.”

Of course, one of the larger questions that we have coming out of this episode is simply if there is enough time this season to do Mephisto justice — or, if we are setting up here for either a season 4 or something else to come in a movie down the road. The Marvel universe in that way is tricky, but we don’t personally want to live in a world where the show is just there to set up something else. We don’t want to think of it as some opening act; instead, we’ve waited so long for Agatha All Along that it would be unfair to think of it as anything other than a main event.

Now, the wait for the next several days is going to be painful…

What did you think about the events of Agatha All Along episode 3?

