The Golden Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Gerry Turner returns?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 3, can we keep some of the wholesome content coming? We don’t watch this version of the show so much for drama.

So what sort of stuff can you expect moving forward? Well, first and foremost, remember that Charles L. is still around and he is one of the most charming people in the world Even if he does not win the show, we honestly want him around as long as humanly possible.

Based on the promo for what’s coming up, a lot of the guys are going to be taking part in some sort of baseball date, which is going to be fun and awkward given that a lot of the guys are old and not that athletic anymore. There was also in here a cameo from Gerry Turner … but is it something more?

The way in which the show presented this, you could easily argue that they are trying to make it seem as though the former lead is interested in her still. After all, he is seemingly now single, and her time on his season was cut short. Now, it is worth remembering that this show has notoriously misled viewers in some of its promos, and this may very well be what we are seeing here. They want to get you watching, right?

Even if Gerry wants to be a part of Joan’s season, we honestly don’t think that Joan would bring him on board. There is just a lot of baggage that is present here, and that may not be something that she is interested in entertaining on a show where there are a lot of other endearing and strong contenders. She really just does not need Gerry at this point.

