The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: Joan Vassos shares goal

What is Joan Vassos looking to get out of The Golden Bachelorette? Let’s just say it may be different from your average lead.

After all, the vast majority of the time with this franchise, we hear constantly about some inherent pressure that exists to get engaged at the end. That may have even caused problems with some past relationships. Yet, in this instance it seems like Joan was interested in nipping that pressure in the bud almost right away; an engagement was not the only thing on her mind throughout the season!

Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, Joan made it abundantly clear that she was not exclusively interested in being engaged coming out of this season. Instead, she had a simple priority to leave this season in a great relationship:

“I said all along I didn’t need to leave engaged … My goal was to leave in a committed relationship. I wanted to have somebody I saw a future with and that we wanted to see how it works in the real world outside of the Bachelor bubble. I didn’t want to go through all of this and be at the same place I was when I came to the mansion.”

We tend to think this philosophy should also alleviate a lot of the pressure on the men at the same time. Joan clearly does not want to take this experience on the show for granted, and hopes that there can be something long-lasting on the other side. More than likely, she’s well-aware of the fact that dating and relationships can be hard later in life and in some ways, a wonderful partner means more than whatever sort of label or title ends up being given to them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

