The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: See more Joan Vassos dates!

For those who are not aware, you are going to see the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette on ABC later this month. That means a chance here to ultimately see the drama, big personalities, and (hopefully) feel-good stories that we’ve been expecting from the franchise.

The first thing that we should really note here is simply that ABC and Bachelor Nation honestly need for this show to not be horrible, mostly due to the rather terrible taste that the end of The Bachelorette left in viewers’ mouths. Joan Vassos already comes off as extremely likable, and it is our hope that this show will end up working well for her!

If you head over to the link here, you can see an extended preview now for what lies ahead, one that features a lot of romantic moments for Joan and some of her guys. Even more so than the original The Golden Bachelor, we would argue that this feels even more like the original show — there are a lot of locations, some rather epic dates, and also opportunities for viewers to swoon. Most of the guys feel likable, so we just have to hope that they are as nice as they seem on the surface. We know that’s always a concern with this show more so than any other in the reality TV world.

Of course, we do still think it will take a few episodes before Joan and the cast start to travel a little bit; before that, we are going to be seeing more traditional stuff at the mansion. If you were not aware, one of the more notable contestants will be Mark Anderson, father of Kelsey from Joey Graziadei’s season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

