The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: A Joan Vassos date preview

At this point, does it feel to anyone else that there is extreme pressure on Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette to deliver? We don’t know how else to describe it!

For starters, remember here that both Gerry Turner’s The Golden Bachelor and Jenn Tran’s The Bachelorette had disappointing endings, with the latter even more so for a couple of different reasons. Not only did the relationship between Jenn and Devin fall apart fast, but you also had in here a pretty messy situation courtesy of how terribly production handled the finale. While we know that these shows have a lot of drama, you do want to throw a little bit of empathy in there at the same exact time.

Of course, it is far too early to tell how certain things this is going to go — yet, at the very least we know that the date design here is very much on point. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Bennett Graebner had to say about one upcoming date involving Joan and one of her guys:

“He had asked a young woman to the prom, and she’d said yes. And then a week later, just before they were to go to the prom, she said, ‘I can’t go with you.’ … It devastated him, and he had not forgotten it. It wasn’t until the date with Joan that he could bring back those memories and have a do-over.”

If there is one thing that production really has to remember with Joan’s season in particular, it is that viewers really want to see her find love — the tone of the Golden shows has to be a little bit different! You don’t want things to be about petty squabbling here in the slightest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

