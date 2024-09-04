The Golden Bachelorette: More on Joan Vassos and Kelsey’s dad

We are not going to sit here and even pretend like The Golden Bachelorette got a great setup tonight following The Bachelorette finale. The franchise arguably did one of the most insane, honestly cruel things that they’ve ever done in making Jenn Tran sit there and watch a proposal that, at the end of the day, didn’t lead to anything.

So, from there, it was kind of hard to then accept Joan Vassos coming out and everyone feeling good again. These are the sort of things that you make you understand why so many people out there are fully cynical on the show a lot of the time. We do understand that Joan needed a moment to promote the season but if you knew this was going to be a hard finale, why not put her at the start of the show instead?

Anyhow, what we saw within the preview for what lies ahead here is entirely the meeting between Joan and Kelsey Anderson’s father Mark. There have been smaller previews out there of this already, but this gave us a better sense of the instant connection that was there between the two. We do think there’s hope here! With the way in which Mark is being promoted, it is our hope that he actually does last at least a few weeks.

The biggest thing that we really can do at this point is try to not have false expectations for how things go with Joan and Mark at the end of all of this. It would be pretty silly to make some broad assumption that he’s destined to get the final rose just because he is already familiar to Bachelor Nation. We have certainly seen enough of the show over the years to know that things rarely work out that way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

