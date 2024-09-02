The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: Joan Vassos teases ending

How is The Golden Bachelorette going to conclude on ABC later this year? It is never too early to ask these questions, right?

Entering the series, we know that Joan Vassos wants nothing more than to find the right person, and it is also true that with that can come a lot of pressure. We do not expect an altogether easy road all the time, but we’re optimistic that there will be a happy ending here! We don’t think that people would come on this show at this particular point in their lives unless they were fully ready and prepared for everything that it entails.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Joan does admit that there were a lot of struggles during the show’s production — however, she is also pretty darn pleased with where things ended off:

“I had a lot of sleepless nights. I would replay conversations. I needed to make sure I was doing a good job analyzing if I could picture a life with each man … [However,] I feel like the ending was exactly how it’s supposed to be.”

We do think that there’s a lot of work that The Golden Bachelorette really has to do from the start to show that this remains a winning formula. After all, the buzz started positive with The Golden Bachelor, but that was before reports started to come in about him that painted a slightly different picture than the show. He and Theresa Nist did get married, only to then split months later after realizing that their lives were not compatible. The hope here is that in particular, location becomes a huge point of discussion for a lot of the dates that we see all season.

Related – Get more news now regarding The Golden Bachelorette, including a few other previews

What are you most excited to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette later this month?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







