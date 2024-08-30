The Golden Bachelorette premiere spoilers: Joan’s first night

For those who have not heard the news already, The Golden Bachelorette is officially going to premiere when we get to September 18. It is going to be an emotional season no doubt, but hopefully in a good way! After all, there is a chance to see here with Joan Vassos a lead that is incredibly likable and someone who clearly has a big journey ahead for her to find the right person.

While we do think that there will be a certain sense of inevitable drama on the show moving forward, there will be plenty of romance and even inspiration! We do not necessarily think that there’s a goal to deliver something that is fundamentally different here tonally than The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner, which was meant to make you smile the majority of the time that it was on.

Now if you do want to get a few more details now about what the premiere is going to look like, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 24 seasoned men in the prime of their lives will roll up their sleeves and step into the spotlight, all vying to make a lasting impression on Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos. These accomplished men will set aside their usual routines as they begin the journey to find love again—and perhaps uncover new aspects of themselves along the way.

Most of this synopsis contains information that we would describe as pretty darn predictable; however, the breaking up of routines is important here! What makes these guys so different than the ones on Jenn Tran’s season is that they already have a pretty set way out life. Are they ready to do something new? They may think that they are, but reality can often be different.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

