The Golden Bachelorette video: Kelsey Anderson introduces dad

We know entering The Golden Bachelorette that there is one contestant who stands out from the pack: Kelsey Anderson’s father Mark! We first met him back on The Bachelor earlier this year, and almost immediately after that, there was a push to get him into Bachelor Nation.

Well, that has now happened, and Kelsey is doing everything that she can to get the journey off to a good start for him! If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a preview that showcases her coming out of a limo night one, and then working to introduce Joan Vassos to her dad. It’s a perfect way to generate a TV moment, and it also makes it all the more clear that Mark is someone who is going to buy into the process since he has seen it work first-hand.

So while all of this is exciting, it is fair to remember that there’s no guarantee Mark and Joan are going to make it to the end of the show together. Joan is not going to base her decision on popular names within the franchise — it is about the right chemistry and a good story. She may recognize that Mark stands out from the pack, but at the same time, there has to be something more there at the end of the road.

Let’s just hope here that in the end, there’s a chance that we’re going to be able to see some romance and a wide array of different surprises all across the board. This show is also about inspiration, and that part of the series is also going to be there. You do not have to worry about that at all!

The Golden Bachelorette airs next month, and there is a lot to be excited about across the board. We hope you’re ready!

Related – Get more news right now on The Golden Bachelorette, including some other previews

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette on ABC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







