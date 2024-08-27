The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: New promo shows Joan arrivals

While you await for the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette on ABC next month, are you ready for a lot of epic romance? We sure hope so!

Based on everything that we’ve seen already about this season, it already feels like the network is going to be doing everything that they can to promote this version of the show. We understand why! Even though Joan Vassos was technically a part of The Golden Bachelor before this show, it is still a part of the franchise we’ve never had a chance to see before! This effectively means that you need to get people familiar with the idea of having an older female lead and also older male suitors. Luckily, everyone is doing a pretty banger job so far when it comes to getting us connected to both Joan and the journey ahead.

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show now, you can see a preview (in partnership with Katie Couric Media) that Joan’s men are all eager to be there, and she does form some connections pretty quickly. She also notes that at 61 years old, it is extremely challenging feeling like you are visible and that you still matter within this world. Luckily, being a part of this show is helping her to change that already and she is feeling inspired being a part of the journey.

Do we think that she’s going to eventually find the right person? Absolutely, but there’s no guarantee it will come easy. While the Golden parts of Bachelor Nation do not tend to be as dramatic the majority of the time, there are still some components that are there.

