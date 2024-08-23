The Golden Bachelorette video: Joan Vassos shares memories

The premiere of The Golden Bachelorette is coming to ABC next month, so what better time to learn more about Joan Vassos?

One of the things the network is doing right now that is particular smart is really taking their time getting you invested in the lead. Joan has a pretty powerful story, as it is one filled with love, loss, joy, and heartache. It is also one that a lot of people out there can relate to, which is 100% what the show wants.

Now if you head over to the link here now, you can see a video in which Joan shares some memories of her past. It is a pretty intimate look at who she is as a person, and this is something that you don’t always get when it comes to the leads for the flagship show. It is certainly a reminder of how the producers are going to approach her season.

Is there going to be drama on The Golden Bachelorette? Most likely it’s going to happen here and there, but a lot of the current indications we get are suggesting that a lot of Joan’s guys really looked after each other and are supportive. We tend to think a lot of this is because they all know how hard it is to find someone when you are in your sixties and, in many cases, you have lost someone you loved. This is an environment where it is easy to want the best for each other because at the end of the day, you know what matters the most — and very rarely is it getting bad at someone else who is a part of a reality TV show. Where does that get you the vast majority of the time? Here’s your answer: Almost nowhere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

