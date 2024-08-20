The Golden Bachelorette trailer teases Joan Vassos’ journey

During tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran, we did get a look ahead at The Golden Bachelorette with Joan Vassos. What sort of journey are we going to get?

Well, it is clear just from the first-look trailer that ABC wants to market this first and foremost as a hopeful, romantic journey for its lead and some of the men. It is relying on nostalgic music, the iconic Bachelor Nation, and also the contestants’ life stories. One man shows up in full uniform, whereas some others try their best to get creative upon seeing her for the first time. Since we’ve never had older men doing these limo entrances before, we have utterly no idea what to expect.

What is apparent is that Joan is ready to approach this opportunity giving it 100%, and she wants to live without any sort of fear or judgment. She wants to go wherever the road takes her, even if she knows there could be some challenges along the way. We learned a little bit about her life story over the course of Gerry Turner’s season last year, but she also still has more to express and tell.

The idea here is for The Golden Bachelorette to be a kinder, gentler version of the franchise, and we are also going to get more of it than what we had with Gerry. Just remember that there are 90-minute episodes consistently this time around; clearly, the powers-that-be have decided that two hours a week may be a little too much but at the same time, an hour may have been two short. Perhaps this ends up being the happy medium?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

