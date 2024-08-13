The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: Meet Joan Vassos’ men!

Today, The Golden Bachelorette officially unveiled the full roster of Joan Vassos’ men — and it includes a familiar face!

As many people both hoped for and/or expected, you are going to have a chance to see Kelsey Anderson’s father Mark be among the guys taking part in the journey to find love. Will he and Joan actually make it work? That is where the mystery lies, but remember that on Gerry Turner’s season, Matt James’ mom was eliminated night one. Mark’s history with the franchise means little in the grand scheme of things.

Below, you can see everyone now who is a part of the series:

William “Bill,” 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Ore.

Robert “Bob,” 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, Calif.

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pa.

Charles “Chock,” 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.

Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.

Daniel “Dan,” 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.

David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.

John “Jack,” 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Ill.

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.

Kenneth “Ken,” 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Mass.

Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Wash.

Mark, 57, an army veteran from Leesville, La.

Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.

Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Md.

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Ralph “RJ,” 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, Calif.

Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, N.Y.

As for Joan herself, we also have a better sense of how the network is promoting her, as well:

Vassos is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave “The Golden Bachelor,” self-eliminating after a medical concern with her daughter arose. Despite that and other challenges she’s faced along the way — including the heartbreaking loss of her husband after 32 years of marriage — Vassos remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of three, and school administrator while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog and cooking. Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.

Will she find a happy end to her love story? We sure hope so, as this show in its best form is joyous and inspirational.

What do you most want to see on The Golden Bachelorette when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

