Grotesquerie spoilers: EP on American Horror Story comparisons

Tomorrow night you are going to have a chance to see the Grotesquerie series premiere on FX; make no mistake, we’re excited! This show is going to be dark, intense, and hopefully stuffed full of surprises across the board.

Now, given the fact that it is airing at around the time that American Horror Story typically does, it makes sense for there to be comparisons between the two — especially since there are some horror elements here, as well.

So what does the show’s own executive producer have to say about some of these ties? In a chat with TVLine, co-creator Jon Robin Baitz paints it in a rather simple way:

“There are seasons of American Horror [Story]… that are very blunt and bloody, and there are seasons that are more psychological. We’re both … It’s a very dark show, there’s no question of it. But it asks a question of what it means to be alive and human and moral, and what happened to empathy?

“Even though it’s this thriller and it’s insane — it’s absolutely crazy — it still has this sort of Dostoyevskian gravitas to it … That’s the most pretentious thing I’ve ever said!”

Based on all of this, isn’t it nice that there is so much more to think about entering the show? We’re excited to dive into all of it and yet, there re still so many question marks! This is not a show that has been shown off in great regularity to critics so far and by virtue of that, there are a lot of things that have still yet to be examined. Clearly, this is a show that still has an element of mystery to it!

