Grotesquerie season 1 premiere teaser: A look of desperation

Can you believe that in just one week’s time, the Grotesquerie series premiere is going to be on FX?

If there is one word we would use to describe the way in which the network is pushing and/or selling the series at the moment, it would be “unusual” — and for a pretty good reason. At the time of this writing the Niecy Nash-Betts series has not received any advance reviews. This secrecy is something that we saw another Ryan Murphy series in American Horror Story do on multiple occasions, but for a lot of its run so far, it has been an established franchise! This is a different instance since you are talking here about a show that does not have that audience — you are relying more on Murphy’s pedigree, plus Nash-Betts’ history of great TV and the surprise factor of Travis Kelce as one of the new cast members.

If you head over here, you can at least see another preview that serves as a good reminder for how FX is trying to hype this show up — as something that is moody, atmospheric, and a story that makes you question what is real and what isn’t. Niecy’s character of Louis is a detective working to solve a heinous crime; the twist is that she can start to see things others cannot, and that may cause her to get all the more desperate. The show certainly feels a little bit like Se7en or the recent Paramount+ show Evil, though there may be a little bit of American Horror Story thrown in here as well.

The first seasons of Murphy shows tend to be pretty exceptional — because of this alone, our expectations here are close to through the roof!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

