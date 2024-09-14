Grotesquerie season 1 teaser: Lois wants answers

One thing feels clear at this point when it comes to Grotesquerie — FX is willing to promote the show wherever they can. If you watched the season 2 premiere of The Old Man last night, then you most likely saw a number of different previews for the horror drama coming from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Now, without further ado, why not share another promo now that has been posted online? If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that features Niecy Nash-Betts’ character of Lois front and center. This is a woman doing everything within her power to solve what is an incredibly heinous series of killings. Unfortunately, what she is realizing in the process of investigating that it hard to get a lot of people talking. She collaborates at one point with a nun — will that end up being useful to her?

We know that this show is going to bring a lot of American Horror Story vibes to people out there, even if it is not technically a part of the same franchise. We do think the easiest reference point here is the second season Asylum, largely because there were nuns in that … but also aliens? There is no evidence at this point that we are going to see this show move in a similar extraterrestrial direction, but it is certainly hinting at the possibility that there could be somewhat similar things going on here when it comes to supernatural occurrences.

After all, amidst her murder investigation, it seems as though Lois is seeing things that nobody else is — what in the world does that actually mean? Is there a reason for it?

