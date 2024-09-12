Grotesquerie season 1 teaser highlights Lois’ struggle

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are now less than two weeks away from Grotesquerie season 1 arriving on FX. This has to be one of the most exciting Ryan Murphy series in a rather long time, and for many reasons. It has at least some of the tone of American Horror Story and yet, also elements of a classic crime drama.

Honestly, you can argue that based on what we’ve seen so far for the show, the best comparison that you could make is Evil over on Paramount+. After all, a big part of this story is about Lois (Niecy Nash-Betts) doing whatever she can to solve a case involving things that people cannot see.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new teaser that is all about this very thing. Lois is doing her best to rid a community of a pervasive evil; however, how can she do that when only she can see the evidence? This is arguably one of the most difficult cases that the character has likely ever solved.

In order to get answers, Lois is going to be teaming up with a nun, making this a rather unusual team that harkens back to the British drama Grantchester. Yet, Grotesquerie is going to be a far darker show, and this is certainly not one that is for the faint of heart.

Who is the killer?

This is something that none of the previews for this FX show is looking to give away. We do wonder if it is going to be Travis Kelce’s character, mostly because he is so physically composing and it could be a challenging role for him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

