Grotesquerie teaser: What does latest FX preview mean?

One of the most intriguing shows coming this month to FX is Grotesquerie, the latest creation from executive producer Ryan Murphy. This show is going to be dark, twisted, and hopefully his next big hit. It also has a great cast fronted by Niecy Nash-Betts.

So while this series may not be American Horror Story, at the same time the network is clearly utilizing a similar sort of marketing campaign. After all, how else can you explain what we are seeing at this point?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview titled “Heresy” that is not necessarily full of big story spoilers. However, you do have a chance to see some very unusual behavior from a nun here that could be indicative of the sort of show that this is.

The American Horror Story way in which the show is being promoted is smart, mostly because it keeps the conversation going leading up to the premiere. Also, there is a way here to tease a show thematically without actually giving a lot of info away. A lot of Murphy’s shows in this vein are pretty secretive, and we do not expect a whole lot that is different here. To be specific, we don’t tend to think that we are going to learn more about Travis Kelce’s role until closer to the premiere. After all, if FX wanted to share more insight about this story, wouldn’t they have done it already? What is the reason for all the secrecy otherwise? (Personally, we tend to think that he could be playing the killer that Nash-Betts’ character is working to investigate.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

