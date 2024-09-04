Grotesquerie season 1 full trailer revealed by FX

With the full premiere coming in just three weeks, FX has finally given us a better sense of what is ahead in Grotesquerie. This is a ten-episode drama series that is going to be dark, intense, and also religious in some way?

Well, based on the new trailer (watch here), it seems as though Niecy Nash-Betts’ character of Lois is going to be working with a nun to investigate some particularly terrible crimes. Where the journey takes her should absolutely be interesting, and also horrifying at the same time. Is a serial killer taking out families? It feels that way…

This trailer is introduced by Travis Kelce, who has at least some sort of important role to play in the season. You can see a few glimpses of him in the trailer — could he be the killer? It feels like there’s a good chance of that.

To learn more about the show, take a look at the official synopsis:

In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her.

At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

