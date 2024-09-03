Grotesquerie spoilers: First look at premiere, episode 2

If you have not heard too much about Grotesquerie on FX, that could easily change this month! The new crime-horror hybrid from executive producer Ryan Murphy is coming on Wednesday, September 25, and it boasts a great cast led by Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance.

So what is the show actually be about? Well, details are still scarce, but it seems like Nash-Betts’ character of Lois will be looking at some heinous crimes that could have supernatural ties … or at least that’s what it seems to be on the surface.

FX has released at least a small spattering of additional details now from what looks to be a two-part premiere event on the 25th and while they don’t say too much more about what’s ahead, it does at least set a foundation.

Episode 1 – “A crime rattles a small-town community.”

Episode 2 – “Lois accepts the help of a nun to investigate the recent crimes.”

Our hope here is that at some point between now and the end of the premiere, there’s going to be a chance for a few more details or even another trailer. Also, it would be nice to learn a little bit about who Travis Kelce is actually playing, no? The NFL star is easily the most curious casting choice this season — though then again, Murphy has a history of picking non-actors for some of his roles. (At least in this case, Kelce was a great host on Saturday Night Live and has showbiz aspirations for a long time, certainly prior to his relationship to Taylor Swift.)

With no American Horror Story through the rest of the year, let’s just hope that Grotesquerie will help to fill that void a little bit…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

