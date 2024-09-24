The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Star on Daryl romance

With the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 airing on AMC this weekend, this feels like the perfect time to talk romance. Or, to be specific, whether or not something more is blooming when it comes to Daryl and Isabelle.

On the surface, you can argue that there are clear reasons to think that something more could be happening with the two of them. Both come from difficult backgrounds and they have an inherent emotional connection that comes with that. Meanwhile, Daryl has gone through so much at this point that you could assume that he would understand a little bit more how to be in a relationship … right? Well, not necessarily.

Speaking to TVLine, Norman Reedus indicates that there could be some potential there, but the real problem is that Daryl has no real understanding as how to process these sorts of situations:

“Every time it comes up, he doesn’t really know what it is. He doesn’t know how to flirt … [But Isabelle is] somebody who showed their real self to him, behind the nun outfit and behind the past history, and that means a lot to him. Once you crack the shell and he can see inside, he looks at you a little differently … But he still doesn’t know exactly what he’s doing.”

Now, we do think that a natural reason to be afraid of a relationship is simply that: Fear. What if the person is taken away from you? This is such a tenuous world where a lot of bad things can happen at almost every turn and if you are a part of it, you do have to be acutely aware of all of this at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

