The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Norman Reedus sings

There are a lot of things to be excited about entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 — and Norman Reedus singing is one of them!

Rest assured, the franchise is not going to go crazy and stage some sort of elaborate musical episode coming up. Instead, what you are going to be seeing here is a moment where the actor sings alongside Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, who plays the character of Laurent on the show.

So how did all of this come about? Well, showrunner David Zabel tells Entertainment Weekly that a lot of it is going to be tied to Norman offering to sing a tune alongside Louis, who was originally supposed to sing by himself:

“It was very sweet because Louis was nervous about playing it, and he was nervous about singing it. And then that was just honestly Norman going, ‘Oh, let’s try that.’ And when that came, it was great.”

We also do think that this could work really well on-screen just simply due to the fact that Daryl and Laurent did form a bond in season 1, and that continue to play a big role in how the story develops for both of them. Daryl can be a father figure to him, but the story is not going to move in some straight line. Whatever safety Laurent may feel (if there is any) will be continued to be threatened by Genet in season 2. Also, remember that Carol will spend a lot of season 2 looking for her friend; we assume that a reunion is coming at some point, but what has she traveled so long to tell him? That is a huge question…

